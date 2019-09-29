|
|
Leonard Smallwood Leonard Smallwood, former owner of Smallwood Lock Supply until 2008, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 at the age of 86 after a long illness. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. with Funeral Services following at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS. Burial will be held at Highland Park Cemetery. Leonard started working with his father and mother in the family business at age 7. Aside from a two year stint in the US Army during the Korean War, Leonard worked in the family business continuously until 2016 when illness forced him into retirement. Leonard was known in the locksmith trade as not only the best, but the most knowledgeable locksmith in Kansas City. It was once said that Leonard had forgotten more about the trade than most locksmiths would learn in a lifetime. His son Michael once said of his dad "He takes pride and seeks perfection in the things he does." This focus on quality meant Leonard demanded the best from his employees in order to do what was best for the customer. Leonard could be gruff at times, but he had a kind and tender side that not many people had the chance to see. He was a teacher and mentor to many in the trade, and an example to all who knew him as a model of hard work and dedication. Not known to many was Leonard's skill as a table tennis player. He was the Kansas State Youth Champion in 1950 and runner-up in 1949 and 1951. Leonard was nationally ranked and he and his fellow YMCA teammates traveled the Midwest competing in various tournaments. Leonard loved telling stories and his favorites were of his time serving his country in Korea. Leonard was in Army Intelligence during his tour of duty, and for many years his exact role in the service was classified. Once declassified, he shared many stories about his time and adventures in Korea. The greatest love of Leonard's life was his wife Flora who he met on a blind date set up by friends. Leonard was well known by local flower shops, frequently buying Flora huge bouquets of flowers to celebrate their anniversary or her birthday. They were married for more than 50 years when she passed away in 2007. Leonard greatly mourned the loss of his wife and best friend, and often said that part of him died along with Flora. Leonard and Flora were always mindful of their humble beginnings, and were generous to their family, their community and their employees. Leonard is survived by his son Michael and his wife Julia, and grandsons John and Matthew. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home, Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019