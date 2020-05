Or Copy this URL to Share

Leonard Vernell Jenkins Leonard Vernell Jenkins , 61, KCMO passed on, May 8, 2020. Funeral on May 15, 2020 at 6 pm at Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Svcs 7. Visit: 4-6:00 pm. Arrs Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Service LLC,.



