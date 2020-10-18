Leontine RobertsonJune 9, 1923 - October 13, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - Leontine Lillian Robertson, 97, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her home. Lee was born June 9, 1923 in Ironton, Ohio the only child of Elsie and Edward Secrest. Lee graduated from Ironton High School in 1941 and Christ Hospital School of nursing in 1944. After graduation she proudly served her country in the Navy Nurse Corp, met and married Edward N. Robertson on September 8, 1945 in Oceanside, California. Lee loved her Chiefs, Royals, and Kansas Jayhawks. Most importantly she loved her family and will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Donna Mounkes; and husband Edward. She is survived by three daughters, Teri Damanti of Gladstone, MO, Barb O'Brien of Lenexa, KS, and Carol Johnson of Merriam, KS; thirteen grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Maple Hill Cemetery.