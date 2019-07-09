Leovigildo Cokingtin Leovigildo Cokingtin, MD, passed away at home with family at his side on July 3 at the age of 90 in Independence, MO. He was known to family, friends and his patients as a devoted husband, loving father/grandfa ther, and caring physician. A son of Chinese immigrants, Leo was born August 20, 1928 in the Philippines. He earned his medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas School of Medicine in 1955 before forging a new path for his family by moving to the United States. He continued his medical training at the University of Missouri where he specialized in pediatric medicine, a field he was passionate about. Following time on staff at the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, he entered private practice in Independence. He touched the lives of countless patients through a career that spanned more than five decades, retiring from private practice in 1998. Early in his career, Leo married Lorena Meinerts in 1960, with whom he had two sons, Quintin and Clifton. Following a long battle with multiple sclerosis, Lorena died in 1991. Leo, along with his current wife Paula (née Shearer) cared for her in the home until her passing, supported by a village of family and friends. Leo and Paula began their lives together in marriage and devoted their time to one another and to family. They enjoyed spending time with family, especially watching their seven grandchildren grow up. In retirement, Leo and Paula also had a passion for traveling the world and exploring new places together, logging over fifty cruises and visiting all corners of the world. Leo stayed true to his Chinese after gaining US citizenship in 1959. Family traditions included enjoying Papa's cooking of family Filipino and Chinese cuisine, weekend dim sum gatherings, and passing out Hongbau (red envelopes) to his grandchildren for birthdays and special milestone events. The medical tradition continued with both sons earning medical degrees from UMKC School of Medicine. Two grandsons (Kevin and Brendan) are in medical school and Maura is in nursing school. Papa was so proud of all of his grandchildren. Those not in medicine are all beginning successful careers (Michael tech/consulting, Joseph finance/commercial real estate, Sarah engineering/banking and Sean engineering). Dr. Cokingtin is preceded in death by his mother, Chua King Kee, and father King Tin Co. He is survived by his wife, Paula, and sons Dr. Quintin Cokingtin (Patricia O'Dee) and Dr. Clifton Cokingtin (Dr. Diana Casey) and grandchildren Kevin (Janelle Matsumoto), Brendan, Sean, Maura, Michael, Joseph and Sarah Cokingtin. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12 from 4-8pm at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 East 39th St S, Independence, MO 64055. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 11am at St. Marks Catholic Church 3736 S Lee's Summit Rd, Independence, MO 64055. In lieu of flowers should friends desire, contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) or Outreach International (www.outreach-international.org) Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)

Published in Kansas City Star on July 9, 2019