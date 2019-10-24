|
Leroy Bates 1961-2019 Arthur Leroy Bates, 58, Independence, MO passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home. Leroy was born on January 16, 1961 in Independence, Missouri the son of Arthur and Carol (Smith) Bates. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fredrick and Doris Smith and Ernest and Margaret Pyle; step-father, Jim Oakes; step-brother, Ronald Oakes; step-son, Eric Zimmerman and brother-in-law, Marty Stockton. Leroy is survived by his wife, Michele (Pitts) Bates; son, Tyler Bates, Raytown, MO; two step-daughters, Sybil Zimmerman, Raytown, MO and April Zimmerman, Sugar Creek, MO; parents, Arthur and Ann Bates, Independence, MO and D. Carol (Smith) Oakes, Independence, MO; siblings, Brenda (Mark) Smith, OH, Dana Stockton, MO; step-siblings, Mark (Joy) Jones, N.J., Paul (JoLynne) Jones, MO, Laurie (Doug) Sunde, MO, Tellus (Michelle) Oakes, OK and James Oakes, OK; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26 at New Hope Baptist Church, 18000 E. Lexington Rd., Independence, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442. Online condolences may be made at www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 24, 2019