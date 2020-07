Leroy Bynum Jr. 75, passed away 7-13-2020 visitation 2-3pm service 3pm Thursday July 23, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home 1101 E. Bannister Rd. KCMO 64131. Private Disposition. Serenity Funeral Home (816) 599-2939



