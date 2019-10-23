Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Leroy Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy M. Thomas


1931 - 2019
Leroy M. Thomas Obituary
Leroy M. Thomas Leroy M. Thomas, 87, of Shawnee, KS passed away on Sun., Oct. 20th, 2019 at Garden Terrace of Overland Park. A visitation will be Thur., Oct. 24th, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Fri., Oct. 25th, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Shawnee, in Shawnee, KS. Burial will be at Shawnee Cemetery in Shawnee, KS. Leroy was born Dec. 5, 1931 in Kansas City, KS to David and Hilma Thomas. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Damon Thomas and sister Joan Gabriel. Leroy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pat (Kost); his daughter Nancy Martz; sons, David (Martha) Thomas; Jeff (Janie) Thomas; Larry (Liz) Thomas; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. Leroy served in the U.S. Marines for seven years and retired from Black & Veatch in 1995. He also owned his own tax and accounting company for 50 plus years. Leroy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Shawnee for 25 years. Memorial contributions made to Garden Terrace of Overland Park, 7541 Switzer Rd., Overland Park, KS 66214 or , 3846 W. 75th St. Suite 4126, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Online condolences may be sent to www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019
