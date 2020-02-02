|
Leslee Elizabeth (Brown) Blackler Leslee Elizabeth (Brown) Blackler 72, of South Harwich, MA and Englewood, FL passed away on October 31, 2019 in her home in Florida after a brief illness. Leslee leaves behind her devoted husband of 49 years, Robert H. Blackler, her daughters Elizabeth (Liz) Blackler of NYC and Jenny Blackler of Flagstaff, AZ, and her sisters Susan Brown Tucker of NYC and Lisa Brown Oppenheimer of Ojo Caliente, NM. She was born in Kansas City where she grew up among a lively and loving family which included her parents, Paul and Esther Brown, brother Paul Barton (Bart) Brown, grandfather Ben Swirk and step-other Reeva Biederman Brown. Leslee graduated from Southwest High School and received her bachelor's degree from Boston University, after which she lived in Windham, NH, Phoenix, AZ and Cape Cod, MA and worked for national phone companies. Leslee was known for her generosity and compassion with family, co-workers and clients and for her delightful sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends from coast to coast.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020