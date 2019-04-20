Leslie Allen Bohrer Leslie Allen Bohrer, 71, Lenexa, KS passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the University of Kansas Med. Ctr., Kansas City, KS. Visitation for family and friends at Holy Cross from 6:00-8:00 pm Monday. Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23 at the Amos Family Funeral Home; burial at 11:00 a.m. in the Leavenworth National Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to either Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 877-435-8650 or F.O.P. KCK, 913-788-4367. Les was born January 21, 1948 in Kansas City, MO to Joseph H. and Iona L. Bohrer. He was a graduate of Turner High School. Sgt. Leslie Bohrer was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regi-ment (Dark Horse) during the Vietnam War, and was a Purple Heart recipient. After his service, Les joined the Kansas City, KS Police Department, where he served from 1972-98 and retired with the rank of Lieutenant. During his time with the police department, he was Lt. of the S.C.O.R.E. Unit and a Sgt. in the Bomb Squad. Les gradu-ated from the FBI National Academy in 1993 and ended his career of service as a dis-trict supervisor for the US Marshal Service, retiring in Dec. 2018. Les is survived by his wife, Ren‚e Bohrer; daughters, Kerri (Sylvain) Poirier, Melbourne, FL and Monica (Warren) Hull, Olathe, KS; son, Ryan (Kristina) Bohrer, Bonner Springs, KS; six grandchildren, Chlo‚ and Emma Poirier, Sophie Hull, Aedan, Leah and Faye Bohrer; brother, Mark Bohrer; and sisters, Linda Main and Connie Beckham; Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. (arr. The Amos Family Funeral Home, 913-631-5566)

