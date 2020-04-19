|
Leslie G. (Jerry) Swenson Jr. Leslie G. (Jerry) Swenson, Jr., 93, of Olathe, Kansas passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Jerry was born in Berwyn, Illinois on September 17, 1926. He is the son of Leslie, Sr. and Alma Swenson. Jerry grew up with two older sisters in La Grange, Illinois. He was a proud Eagle Scout. He served in the United States Army in 1945 and 1946 and later graduated from the University of Illinois. He married Arlene Ritter in 1948 and was married to her for 71 years until her death in November 2019. Jerry and Arlene had six children together. Jerry spent most of his career working for AT&T and its subsidiaries, including 25 years at Western Electric in Lee's Summit, Missouri. His last assignment was for AT&T International in Taiwan and South Korea, and he and Arlene traveled the world together. Jerry and Arlene were members of the Catholic Church. Jerry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He spent many hours tutoring, mentoring and playing sports with his children and coaching their teams. He was an avid golfer, and his children remember spending many evenings on the golf course with him. Jerry was also a skilled craftsman and spent much of his free time building furniture, refurbishing his house and rebuilding and repairing automobiles and appliances. He had a keen interest in genealogy, building on the work his father had begun, and was a member and officer of the Heart of America Genealogical Society and Library, Inc. He also supported charitable and civic causes throughout his life, including volunteering at his local food bank after his retirement. In his later years, he was a devoted and loving caregiver to his wife Arlene during her long illness. We will always remember and be grateful for his strong support, strength and kindness. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, his parents, his brother George, his sisters, Barbara O'Leary and Ann Nichols, and his son, Peter Swenson. He is survived by his children Margaret Fowler (Bruce) of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Jane Krieger (Mike) of Prairie Village, Kansas, Tom Swenson (Deb) of Prairie Village, Kansas, Bill Swenson (Roberta) of Sherwood, Oregon and Jim Swenson (Lori) of Leawood, Kansas, and his grandchildren, Sarah Brooks, Ben Tosone (Marisa) and Jack Krieger, his great grand-children, Peter, Patrick and Katherine Brooks, and many nieces and nephews. The family is planning a private funeral mass and burial. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Church of the Ascension, Overland Park, Kansas. To leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com
