Leslie Katz Cohen
1941 - 2020
Leslie Katz Cohen
November 9, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Leslie Katz Cohen, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, died November 9. The daughter of the late Earl S. and Dorothy "Sis" Katz was born in Kansas City in 1941. Her grandfather, Isaac Katz, founded Katz Drug Company. A graduate of Sunset Hill School, Leslie graduated from Goucher College, Baltimore, MD. Shortly after graduation, Leslie married Henry Cohen and they gave birth to daughters Margaret and Emily. She was a member of The Congregation Temple B'nai Jehudah. Leslie was an accomplished calligrapher having taught the craft at The Maryland Institute of Art. She worked for American Jewish Committee and Jewish Federation of New York. Leslie had a style and flare for home decorating having done so successfully in Baltimore, Mission Hills, Chicago, New York and, ultimately, San Miguel Allende, where she retired and found community and adventure. Leslie loved to travel the world. It gave her great pleasure to provide travel and mind-expanding educational opportunities for her children and grandsons. She lived long enough and was pleased to see the election of Joe Biden. She was predeceased by husband, Henry Cohen, daughter, Emily Cohen, and brother, Earl S. "Buzz" Katz, Jr. She was survived by daughter, Margaret Cohen (Anthony Clayman) and grandsons Jonathan Pesek and Harrison Clayman, all of Bethesda, Maryland; brothers, Steve Katz (Sharon Fallek), Ward Katz (Donna), sisters-in-law, Barbara Katz and Diane Katz, and many loving nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. A private virtual service will be held and burial was in San Miguel. In lieu of flowers, please take a friend to lunch. Donations can be made in Leslie's name to WaterAid America. https://www.wateraid.org/us/, Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas Cityhttps,//www.jewishkansascity.org/ or to one's charity of choice. Messages may be sent to margaret.cohen1@gmail.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
