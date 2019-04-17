Leslie L. Kavanaugh Leslie Leon Kavanaugh, 74, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Services will begin with visitation from 10-11 am followed by the memorial at 11 Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Unity on the Country Club Plaza, 707 W 47th Street, KC, MO. Leslie was born July 31, 1944 to Ray Dowell and Dorothy Louise (Riegel) Kavanaugh. He was a member of the Methodist Church in North Kansas City and graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1962. He continued his education in aviation mechanics and worked for TWA, which became a part of American Airlines, for over 40 years. He was a Boy Scout, who spent many summers at Camp Osceola, and a member of the Mic-O-Say Tribe of the Heart of America Council. He loved to travel even going around the world in one memorable trip. But his real love was Ireland. He traveled to Ireland many times and never tired of the scenery and the people he met. Ireland revived his life-long interest in photography. He spent hours upon hours reviewing, printing and framing his stunning pictures. Leslie will be missed by his family, Sharon L. (Kelly) Kavanaugh and Janet L. (Luke) LeTourneau and his aunt, uncles, cousins, friends and their families. Leslie was a wonderful brother who donated hours of time to the Kansas City Public Television station and helped those in need with his time and ability to fix anything. What a loving, gentle soul we will have to wait to see again. Contributions to Parkinson's Research or KCPT.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary