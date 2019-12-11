|
|
Leslie L. Lee Leslie L. Lee of Kansas City, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 91, at Oxford Grand Assisted Living Facility. Les was born on October 4, 1928 in Corder, MO to Leslie Emmet and Francis (Roberts) Lee who preceded him in death. He graduated from Corder High School and attended college at Missouri Valley. Les was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. He worked as a parts manager for Detroit Diesel for 25 years, retiring at the age of 65. You always knew when Les entered a room. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life to the fullest. His family was very important to him and he was very proud of their accomplishments. His passion in life included being a baseball manager for KC Diesel in the senior baseball league, Casey Stengel for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, playing softball and watching his Royals and Chiefs. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lynn and Betty Lee. Survivors are his wife Shirley of 69 years; son Paul Douglas (Candi) Lee of Kansas City, MO; Debra Henley of Littleton, CO; Leslie (Brian) Lumb of Hallsville, MO; Lori Brown and fiancé Richard Bustamante of Kansas City, MO; ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; two great great grandsons; and one sister Margorie Childs of Lee's Summit, MO. Services will be held Thursday, December 12 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, visitation from 10-11:00 am with the funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO. Memorials can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 2003 NE Englewood Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118. Pallbearers are Nikolaus Lee, Justin Zimmerschied, Mark Schafer, Steve Schafer, Jeff Oetting, John T. Bobzin, Richard Bustamante and Steve Childs.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019