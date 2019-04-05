|
Leslie Longberg Leslie (Les) C. Longberg, 72, passed away April 2, 2019 at his home in Kansas City. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2PM at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel. In 1973 he married Marcia Lowther and fathered three children. He is survived by his children, Michelle Loomis and husband Matt, Christie Williams and husband Justin, and Benjamin Longberg and wife Ciara, four grandchildren, his sister, Kay Canning and husband Lynn, and two nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2019