Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Margaret (Bryan) Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Margaret (Bryan) Gray Obituary
Leslie Margaret (Bryan) Gray Leslie Margaret (Bryan) Gray passed away January 23rd, 2020. She graduated from SM South in 1970 and attended The University of Kansas. She was a proud mother and devoted wife. She enjoyed coaching youth sports, traveling, and the Chiefs. She was a published romance novelist, talented artist, and dog lover. She is predeceased by her husband, Michael Gray, and survived by sons Bob and Spencer Bishop, sisters Marti Janssen and Karen Hurst, and 5 grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -