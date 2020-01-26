|
Leslie Margaret (Bryan) Gray Leslie Margaret (Bryan) Gray passed away January 23rd, 2020. She graduated from SM South in 1970 and attended The University of Kansas. She was a proud mother and devoted wife. She enjoyed coaching youth sports, traveling, and the Chiefs. She was a published romance novelist, talented artist, and dog lover. She is predeceased by her husband, Michael Gray, and survived by sons Bob and Spencer Bishop, sisters Marti Janssen and Karen Hurst, and 5 grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020