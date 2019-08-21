|
|
Leslie Raymond Ford Leslie Raymond Ford, Age 84 of Gladstone, MO. Les, or lovingly known as Grandpie passed away peacefully Saturday in his home with his wife of 33 years by his side. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life and memory on: Friday, Aug. 23rd at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 900 Shady Lane, KCMO. Visitation, 4:00PM, Funeral Mass, 5:00PM, Meal Gathering 6:00PM. (Arr: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, KCMO, 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019