Leslie S. Simmons Leslie S. Simmons, 95, passed away on July 3, 2020. Mr. Simmons was born May 18, 1925, in Buckner, MO, and was a life-long resident of the greater Kansas City area. He was a mechanical engineer, graduating from MU with a BSME in 1949. He was employed by Westinghouse Gas Turbine Division, and Bendix Atomic Energy Division, both in Kansas City. He and his wife owned and managed Western Chemical Pumps Inc. in Kansas City from 1971 to 1980. Mr. Simmons was an Army veteran of WWII serving in Europe with the 10th Armored Division. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine "Cassie" Simmons in 1999. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday, July 10, at 10am, at Buckner Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com
