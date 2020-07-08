1/1
Leslie S. Simmons
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie S. Simmons Leslie S. Simmons, 95, passed away on July 3, 2020. Mr. Simmons was born May 18, 1925, in Buckner, MO, and was a life-long resident of the greater Kansas City area. He was a mechanical engineer, graduating from MU with a BSME in 1949. He was employed by Westinghouse Gas Turbine Division, and Bendix Atomic Energy Division, both in Kansas City. He and his wife owned and managed Western Chemical Pumps Inc. in Kansas City from 1971 to 1980. Mr. Simmons was an Army veteran of WWII serving in Europe with the 10th Armored Division. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine "Cassie" Simmons in 1999. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday, July 10, at 10am, at Buckner Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel (816) 373-3600)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Buckner Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved