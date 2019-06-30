Leta Adele Spack Leta Adele Spack of Leawood, KS passed from this world on June 22, 2019 after a short but rigorous illness. Leta was born on July 18, 1937 at Menorah Hospital in Kansas City, the adored only child of Anna Rose and Max Roth. Her childhood was spent in Wichita and Kansas City. Leta graduated from Southwest High School in 1955 then attended the University of Oklahoma where she pledged AEPhi Sorority. In the Summer of 1956, Leta was set up on a blind date with Morton Spack, who tells a different, more colorful version of their meeting that includes: a flat tire, a glass of water and a shotgun held on him by Grandpa Max, but the story ends the same way: Leta and Morton married on April 6, 1957 at the Bellerive Hotel in Kansas City. Leta was a fastidious homemaker who also dedicated her time and talents to several non-profit organizations; among other works Leta managed the Gift Shop at Temple B'nai Jehudah for several years, and she volunteered reading to kindergarteners at Tomahawk Ridge Elementary School. A longtime member of Meadowbrook Country Club, Leta relished playing cards with her dear friends and staying on at the Club for dinner so she wouldn't have to cook. Leta loved her friends, her family, traveling the world and surrounding herself with beautiful things. What Leta loved most was beating Morton at a rousing game of Gin Rummy. Leta was predeceased by her parents, her mother and father in law, Eva and Dave Spack, her sisters in law, Helen Levy, and Marge Felman, as well as her brothers in law Sol Felman, Barney Kurz and Myron Levy, plus several cherished friends. Mourning her passing are her husband of 62 years, Morton Spack of Leawood, her son and daughter in law Paul and Ileen of Overland Park and Houston, TX, her son Brian of Houston, and her grandchildren Aaron of Houston and Zoë of Austin, TX. Leta also leaves her sister in law, Rachel Kurz, of Leawood, sister and brother in law Elaine and Jerry Kisluk of Houston, her cousin in law Marlene Capito and her much loved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Town Village Leawood, the lovely people from Kansas City Hospice including the wonderful Shirley Dukes, our dear friends and family especially Gay and Mike Capito, Kim and Adam Matsil for their constant love and support. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 2:00 at The Louis Memorial Chapel immediately followed by interment at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in Leta's memory to: Kansas City Hospice, Great Plains SPCA, Unleashed Pet Rescue, or the charity of your choosing. Our prayer for Leta is that she finds peace where she now rests, and that she is reunited with those she loves. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).

Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019