Leta "Jeannie" Jean Day Leta "Jeannie" Jean Day, 91, of Overland Park, passed away June 28th, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Roe and Mary Alice Carothers. After losing her mother at a young age, Jeannie graduated from Wyandotte High School and worked at several positions around Kansas City. She continued to live at home to assist her widowed father until 1959 when she moved to Arizona. There she met Sgt. Edward Eugene "Gene" Day. They were married in 1961 and had two children; Jeff and Lori. Throughout Gene's military career, she and the family lived in several locations around the country until his retirement in 1973. During the times that Gene was stationed overseas, Jeannie and children would move back to Kansas City where she would be both mother and father of the family. Upon Gene's retirement from the US Army, the family settled permanently in Overland Park where Jeannie was a homemaker, volunteered at the kid's schools and organizations, kept up with their activities and was a good wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed painting, reading, doing her crossword puzzles, watching the Royals and getting together regularly for "Sister's Day". Jeannie was a kind and gentle person and will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Jeannie is survived by her husband Gene; son Jeff and wife Becca; daughter Lori Kang and husband Steve "Chi"; grandchildren Sarah and Allison Day & Maddy and Mitchell Kang; brother-in-law Bob Bruenn, along with many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; brother Jess Carothers; sisters Mary Wittek, Anne Busse, Edna Goddard, Loretta Lyons and Nita Bruenn. A memorial service will be held 9am, Tuesday, July 9th at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., Kansas City MO. Burial will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS. Friends may call Monday, July 8th from 5pm 6:30pm at the funeral home. The family request no flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to the , PO Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077. www.arthritis.org/giving/honor-memorial.php?utm.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019