Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Letha D. Maley Letha D. Maley, 88, of Wichita, KS, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held at West Heights United Methodist Church in Wichita, KS on Saturday, March 16th. There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 17th from 6-8 pm at Terrace Park Funeral Home in Kansas City. A funeral service will be held at Terrace Park on Monday, March 18th at 2:00 pm with burial following. Letha was born October 17, 1930, to Roy Dingman and Mary (Laizure) Dingman in Jasper County, MO. She attended Carthage High School in Carthage, MO and was the band major until she graduated. Later, she was a bookkeeper and office manager for Olsen & Talpers law firm in Kansas City, but her passion was being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. After retirement, Letha attended clown school and performed in parades and circuses, as Zazooo, in the Kansas City area. She enjoyed being a part of the Red Hat Society and Sweet Adelines and met many dear friends through these organizations. Letha loved being involved in her sons' lives by being room mother, lunchroom lady, picture lady, and cub scout den leader. In later years, she enjoyed singing with her granddaughter and listening to her grandson tell about his baseball and basketball adventures. Those preceding Letha in death were her parents; her husband, Jack; her sister, Betty Dunsmore; and her brother, Melvin Dingman. Survivors include: her son, Scott (Carole); her son, Steve (Jeanna); granddaughter, Jenae; grandson, Spencer; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to West Heights United Methodist Church or Boy Scouts of America.
Published in Kansas City Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
