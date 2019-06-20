|
|
Letha E. Strasheim Letha E. Strasheim, 97, of Oak Pointe of Kearney, passed away June 18, 2019. Visitation will be at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Kansas City, Missouri from 9:30-11 am on Monday, June 24, 2019. The funeral will follow at 11 am at King of Kings. Burial at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to King of Kings Lutheran Church or to the . You may read Letha's full obituary at www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 20, 2019