Letha Mae Melton


1928 - 2019
Letha Mae Melton Obituary
Letha Mae Melton Letha Mae Melton, 91, passed away August 16, 2019. She was born June 7, 1928. She accepted the Lord as her personal Savior in 1956. Letha was preceded in death by her husband Adolphus and their son Lester Melton. Letha is survived by her daughter in law Pamela Leach; grandchildren Tamara Hutton and Cameron Melton; three great grandchildren: Westly Hutton, Waylan Hutton and Riley Melton. Private family services. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019
