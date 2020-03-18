|
Levi James Cooley Levi James Cooley born March 16, has returned to his Heavenly Father. He is the son of Lawrence and Sarah Cooley; brother to Law, Lorelai and Lukas, all of Grain Valley, Mo. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO. Funeral is 1p.m Friday, March 20th at the Funeral Home. You touched our lives for a short time, but we will once again all be reunited for time and eternity. Sweet dreams my little one. You are very loved and will be missed by all. Levi is preceded in death by his grandparents: Lawrence Cooley, Jr. and Judy Wisemore. His survivors include his grandparents: Mike and Lanina Liles and Larry and Eunyce Wisemore. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020