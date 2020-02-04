|
Levon Madelyn Taylor Levon Madelyn Taylor (Clark) passed quietly in her sleep on Jan 23 2020 at the age of 97. She had led a long, eventful life, filled with love, laughter and adventure. Preceeded in death by her parents Leonard and Elsie Clark, husband Donald Taylor, sisters Beverly, Virginia, Audrey, brother James and children Paul, Lawrence and Lisa. She is survived by 3 children; Mrs. Margaret Ryherd of Kelly IL, Mrs. Donna Lickteig of Raytown MO and Mr. Douglas Taylor of Seattle WA, along with several siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her family was the most important thing in her life, and she will be dearly missed by all. Born in Fergus Falls MN, she lived in several small towns in MN until she joined the US Navy in 1944. She served until Nov of 1945, when she separated so that she could be married. Don and Levon were stationed in several places, most memorable was Hawaii, where their son Paul was born. After Hawaii, they moved back to Southern CA where Levon lived and raised her kids until she chose to move to the Kansas City area in 1993. There she became very active in her church and community. Levon was a person filled with love and a positive outlook on life. Her faith was strong and served her well during all her eventful life. Levon was an avid sports fan, and loved to play games, especially any card games, and could very often be found wherever the nearest bingo games was in progress. She loved to laugh, dance and be with friends and family, and was always ready with a kind word or happy encouragement. Levon brought sunshine and blessings with her wherever she was and will be sorely missed by all those she left on Earth, but now she is sharing her sunshine with the Lord. Visitation and funeral mass will be held Sat, Feb 29 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Kansas City, MO. Visitation is from 9AM-11AM, with Mass immediately following at 11AM. Internment will be at Ft Leavenworth Natl Cemetery on Mar 2 at 1230PM. All are welcome. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the St. Bernadette Church Pantry, 9020 E. 51st Terrace, Kansas City MO 64133
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 4, 2020