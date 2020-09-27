1/
Lewis Cannedy
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
May 3, 1939 - September 17, 2020
Kansa City, Kansas - Lewis Adrian Cannedy, 81, of KC, KS passed on 9/17/2020. Visitation: Mon, Sept. 28 from 5-8 pm at Victory Hill Church of the Nazarene, 6200 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66102. Funeral: Tues., Sept. 29 also at the church at 11:00 am.
Adrian was a member Victory Hill Church of the Nazarene, the Kansas Patriot Guard, and the VFW in Tonganoxie. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pauletta Cannedy; and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cannedy; children, Randy Cannedy, Rhonda Glynn, Andrea Hoover, and Charise Tendick; grandchildren, Breanna, Matthew, Jessica, Joshua, Jamie, Alexus, and great-grandson, Elijah; brother, Merle Cannedy; sister, Cathy Bias; step-children, Kimberly Killian, Bridgette Hurla, John Gould Jr., Elizabeth Wise, and Duane Gould; along with many step-grandchildren.



Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Victory Hill Church of the Nazarene
SEP
29
Funeral
11:00 AM
Victory Hill Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
9133343366
