1/1
Lewis Herndon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis M. Herndon Lewis M. Herndon of Raytown, MO passed away at the KC Hospice House at NKC Hospital on 7/7/20 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife Oleta, daughter Sandi Davolt, son Kirby, and granddaughter Roxanne. Survivors include daughters Phyllis "Fid" Branstetter (David) and Terri Burress, sons Rick, Berman and Jim, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps in WWII and Korea. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved