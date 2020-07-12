Lewis Herndon

Lewis M. Herndon Lewis M. Herndon of Raytown, MO passed away at the KC Hospice House at NKC Hospital on 7/7/20 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife Oleta, daughter Sandi Davolt, son Kirby, and granddaughter Roxanne. Survivors include daughters Phyllis "Fid" Branstetter (David) and Terri Burress, sons Rick, Berman and Jim, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps in WWII and Korea. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store