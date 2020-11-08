Lewis MendelsonNovember 1, 2020Leawood, Kansas - Lewis A. Mendelson, 85, of Leawood, Kansas, died on Sunday November 1, 2020.Lewis was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to parents Mendel and Florence Mendelson. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He served in the Army in the 1950s. He married Catherine Anderson on November 4, 1965, and they were married almost 55 years. Lewis worked for appliance manufacturer Dazey Corporation for over 30 years, becoming Executive Vice President. He later worked as an independent consultant for many businesses.Lewis was an avid art collector, especially Southwestern art, and an avid reader. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and with many friends.Lewis was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Robert. He is survived by Catherine, and by their sons Matthew Dana and Andrew (Patrice) Mendelson, and Grant Lindquist (Anne), by grandchildren John, Megan, Eleanor, Cameron, and Charlotte, and by great grandchildren Oliver and Kayden.Memorial contributions may be made in Lewis's memory to Kansas City Hospice.