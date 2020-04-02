Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rowe Funeral Home and Crematory - Grand Rapids
510 NW First Avenue
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
218-326-6505
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis T. Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis T. Johnston Obituary
Lewis T. Johnston The Reverend Lewis T. Johnston passed away March 23, 2020. Lewis, born in 1930 in Minneapolis MN, married Virginia Dunn in 1952. Lew served as an Episcopal Minister in southwestern Minnesota and Duluth, MN prior to moving to Kansas City, MO where he built St. Peter's Chapel to a thriving church congregation over 25 years. A lifelong servant to the Church and the Greater Community of Kansas City, he partnered with the Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet to build St. Joseph Hospital in South Kansas City. Following his retirement, Lew followed Ginny to Lawrence, KS and later they moved to the Grand Rapids, MN area of their summer cabin. His sermons, skills, short stories and subtle sarcasm will be missed. Rev Lew is survived by his wife, Dr. Virginia "Ginny" Johnston; his children, Deborah (Daniel) Ramlow of Duluth, MN, Jeffrey (Jackie) Johnston of Waconia, MN and Elizabeth "Lisa" (Bill) Dorn of Grand Rapids, MN; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Condolences to Ginny can be sent C/O Maplewoods PO Box 300 Deer River, MN 56636. www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -