|
|
Lewis T. Johnston The Reverend Lewis T. Johnston passed away March 23, 2020. Lewis, born in 1930 in Minneapolis MN, married Virginia Dunn in 1952. Lew served as an Episcopal Minister in southwestern Minnesota and Duluth, MN prior to moving to Kansas City, MO where he built St. Peter's Chapel to a thriving church congregation over 25 years. A lifelong servant to the Church and the Greater Community of Kansas City, he partnered with the Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet to build St. Joseph Hospital in South Kansas City. Following his retirement, Lew followed Ginny to Lawrence, KS and later they moved to the Grand Rapids, MN area of their summer cabin. His sermons, skills, short stories and subtle sarcasm will be missed. Rev Lew is survived by his wife, Dr. Virginia "Ginny" Johnston; his children, Deborah (Daniel) Ramlow of Duluth, MN, Jeffrey (Jackie) Johnston of Waconia, MN and Elizabeth "Lisa" (Bill) Dorn of Grand Rapids, MN; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Condolences to Ginny can be sent C/O Maplewoods PO Box 300 Deer River, MN 56636. www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2020