Lewis W. Shippy

May 11, 1932 - October 31, 2020

Holt, Missouri - Lewis W. Shippy, 88, of Holt, Missouri passed away October 30, 2020. He was born on May 11, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin L. Shippy and Beulah D. Shippy.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Shippy and their three children, nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Daughters, Joleen Twiford (Talby), Sherita Rooks (Gary), and son Vincent Shippy (Kelly). Grandchildren Teequa Knapp (Ken), Janell Twiford, Janet Grego (Ronnie), Jacqueline Baxter, Jamie McCarty, Ryan Shippy (Rachel), Reed Shippy (Ashley), Raelynne, and Ryker. Great-grandchildren Skyler, Link, Sydney, Madison, Ashlyn, Blake, Lauren, Kenadi, Katelynn, Kelsey, Ryan Jr., and Levi.

He graduated from Raytown High School in 1951. After high school he attended Cleveland Chiropractic school. He retired from AT&T as a technician in 1989. Lewis and his wife, Jean are members of the St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, Missouri. Lewis enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, bowling, and traveling. Some of the places he enjoyed traveling to were Texas, Yellowstone, Hawaii, and going on an Alaskan cruise. Lewis was very loved and will be missed greatly.

Visitation; 6pm to 8pm, November 3, 2020 at the Hidden Valley Funeral Home In Kearney, 816-903-8888. Funeral will be November 4, 2020,at 11am at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, MO. Following the funeral, he will be entombed in the Holy Family Mausoleum at Mount Olivet cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church.





