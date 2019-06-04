|
Lewisann Rosenberger Lewisann Rosenberger, 79, of Shawnee, KS passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness's; 14285 Midland Dr, Shawnee Mission, KS 66216. Lewsiann was bornSeptember 14, 1939 in Iola, KS to the late Lewis and Oneita Chilcote. She graduated from Iola High School in 1957 and went on to attend Allen County Community College. On January 31, 1959 Lewisann married Milton Rosenberger in Iola, KS. Lewisann retired in 2002 from Utilicorp after many years of service. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Milton D. Rosenberger; a son, David Rosenberger and wife Elaine; and a grandson, Mason Rosenberger. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Kingdom Hall. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 4, 2019