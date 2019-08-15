Home

Lianne Mae Nichols


1934 - 2019
Lianne Mae Nichols Obituary
Lianne Mae Nichols Lianne Mae Nichols, age 85, passed away Tuesday, August 13th at Northcare Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 21, 1934 in Springview, Nebraska to Jim & Velma Foreman. Lianne was preceded in death by infant daughter Susan, her parents and sister Betty Mitchell. Lianne will be remembered as a caring and loving person who found joy in her family and friends. Lianne was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She is survived by her children Rick (Cindy) Bussinger, Joyce Turner, Robert Bussinger and David (Joanne) Bussinger; sisters Glenda Wallach and Mary Johnson; her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held by her family. The family wishes to extend our gratitude to everyone, especially Juanita, that loved and supported Lianne.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 15, 2019
