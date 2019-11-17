|
Liia Hakk Liia Hakk, 92, passed away peacefully at the home of her caretaker and devoted son, Thomas, on October 16th, 2019, after many years of decline from a debilitating stroke. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, from 2-4 pm at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 4501 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64111. A reception will be held following the memorial in Shawnee, KS, location TBA. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, her parents and her sister, Maie Golubjatnikov (Oleg) of Syracuse, NY. She is survived by her sister, Tiiu Vanderploeg (Robert) of Lakeview, MI and by her four children, Pete F. Klammer (Cindy) of Denver, CO, Thomas H. Klammer of Kansas City, MO; Carol E. Klammer (Robert Hatcher) of Norwich CT; Walter P. Klammer of Kansas City, MO. She is also survived by her grandsons Bryan Klammer (Jennifer); Jeremy Klammer and great granddaughters Campbell and Kaia Klammer, all of Denver, CO. Liia was born August 8, 1927, in Tallinn, Estonia, the eldest of three daughters, to Hugo and Alma Jung Hakk. Liia's father's military history both necessitated and enabled the family's narrow escape from the drop of the Iron Curtain. They endured an epic journey by ship under constant threat of Russian aggression. Some ships were sunk and Liia's cousins' escape was thwarted by mechanical failure of their transport and they remained in Estonia under the USSR. The family spent four years in displaced persons camps in Germany where Liia attended the University of Heidelberg studying languages. Sponsored by a Lutheran Church program to relocate displaced persons of WWII, she came to America alone, taking a job as a domestic worker. This facilitated her family's immigration to the United States. In 1951 she married Walter L. Klammer, whom she met through her Lutheran Church sponsor. After her last child was born, with English as her third language, she became a technical editor for Black & Veatch Engineering. She spent the next 45 years incisively and with great wit, making engineers' technical publications appear literate, before retiring at age 82. Along the way, she raised four wonderful children who love and miss her and are proud of her enduring spirit despite all the hardships she experienced. Liia was a voracious reader, she adored all creatures, especially cats. Large bags of birdseed were on her weekly shopping list. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or Friends of the Kansas City Public Library.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2019