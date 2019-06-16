Lila Ann Riscoe Lila Riscoe, 94, of Olathe, KS passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Villa St. Francis in Olathe surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be 9:30am to 10:45am Tuesday, June 18, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The rosary will be prayed at 10:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow immediately at 11 a.m. Lila will be laid to rest with her husband, John at Leavenworth National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Villa St. Francis; Nursing Center 16600 W. 126th Street, Olathe, KS, 66062 or to St. Pius X Catholic Church; 5500 Woodson, Mission, KS, 66202. Lila was born January 22, 1925 to the late Paul and Lila Schwarz in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Loretto Academy in 1943. On August 28, 1948 Lila married John J. Riscoe at St. Therese Little Flower in Kansas City. Lila was a loving wife and mother of 8 who showed compassion and patience. She was a fun loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved having family together, cooking meals, and entertaining. She enjoyed planning sleepovers and crafts with the grandchildren. She was a loyal Royals fan, whether they were winning or losing. Lila was always true to her Catholic Faith and prayed the rosary daily. Shortly before passing, Lila said, "Grandpa and I thank you for all you do for us, we love you all. As long as you all stick together, that will be great and it will be wonderful to see everyone again in Heaven" Lila is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, John James Riscoe; three brothers, Paul, Marty and Jack Schwarz; a sister, Dorothy Williamson. She is survived by her children, John (Carol) Riscoe, Jr.; Mark (Linda) Riscoe; Chris Riscoe; Jerry (Marilyn) Riscoe; Joe (Joan) Riscoe; Mike (Terry) Riscoe, PhD; Ed (Sherrill) Riscoe; Bob (Amy) Riscoe; 25 grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth (Dr. Matthew) Hastings; Kelly Riscoe; Eric (Chelsea) Riscoe; Andrew Riscoe; Amy (Matt) Warren; Michael (Whitney) Riscoe; Lori (Gary) Jankowitz; Angie (Fiancé, Justin Goertz) Clayton; Father Barry Clayton; Matt (Lexie) Clayton; Mackenzie Riscoe; Kim (Chris) Ness; Scott (Fiancé, Hailey Kerr) Riscoe; Sara Riscoe; Susan Riscoe; Erin (Dr. Nick) Meermeier, PhD; Allison (Bobby) Thompson; Casey Riscoe; Cindy Riscoe; SSG Steve ( SSG Lesley) Riscoe, USMC; Kevin Riscoe; Molly (Eric) Huber; Emily (Mark) Mast; Hank Riscoe; Mary Kate Riscoe; 18 great grandchildren, Alex Hastings; Benjamin Hastings; Abby Hastings; Luke Hastings; Kayden Bowen; Jack Warren; Sam Warren; Ben Warren; Austin Riscoe; Audrey Riscoe; Emmie Riscoe; Nora Jankowitz; Addison Ness; Natalie Ness; Marley Riscoe; Mila Riscoe; Anastasia Riscoe and Lila Mast. Lila will be greatly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and sister in law. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr.Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)



Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019