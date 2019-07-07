|
Lilah Marie Cone Lilah Marie Cone, age 96, of Bolivar, MO passed away July 1, 2019 at Liberty Hospital. Lilah was born November 14, 1922 in Kansas City, Mo to Roy Earhart and Rachel McBride Earhart. On December 12, 1942, she married Ernest D. Cone, Jr. in Kansas City, Mo. They were married almost 73 years before his death in 2015. Lilah was a devoted wife and homemaker all of her life. Her priority was always her family and friends. She was a member of Berean Baptist church in Bolivar, Mo. Lilah is survived by her three children: Nancy Hoke of Canyon Lake, CA, Sharon Underwood of Knoxville, TN, and Bruce Cone of Lawson, MO, six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019