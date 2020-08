Or Copy this URL to Share

Lilburn "Eddie" Bertz 79, passed away Aug. 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the family has planned a private graveside service at Mount Tabor Cem. Memorials may be made to Mount Tabor United Methodist Church or Mount Tabor Cem.



