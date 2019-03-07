Lilian Bargman Jones Lilian Bargman Jones, born on March 2, 1919, will be sorely missed by her family, friends and those who loved her. Lilian was born in Rodman, Iowa and was married to Warren, her WWII sweetheart, for 73 years. Lilian enjoyed her time as a teacher, bowling, music and trips to the family cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks. As a Mother, Grandmother and Great- Grandmother, she loved seeing family, keeping up with the Grandkids and seeing the latest pictures of her Great Grandchildren. At Primrose Retirement Community, crossword puzzles and competitive card games were regular activities. Lilian was the youngest of eight siblings. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and her immediate family who will miss her sass and smile. Surviving family include: Warren Jones, her husband of 73 years, daughters Janis Paterini (& Michael) and Linda Grandon (& Dan), grandchildren Andrew & John Paterini, Jill Pustizzi (& Kevin Pustizzi), Kevin Grandon (& Jamie Domingo Grandon), Blake & Dylan Grandon and great grandchildren Angelo & Roman Pustizzi. Family will receive visitors on Sat. March 9, 2019 starting at 10:00 am, with funeral service at 11:00 am, burial to follow, all at White Chapel Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvesters The Community Food Network at 3801 Topping Ave., Kansas City, MO 64129 (816)-929-3000.



