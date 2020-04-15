|
Lillian Dunkak Lillian Dunkak, 96 of Kansas City, MO passed away April 10, 2020 at Anthology on the Plaza from heart failure. Lillian "June" Dunkak was born Lillian June Boice on June 9, 1923. When she was born, her father stated that she was as pretty as a Lily in June, thus the name. June grew up on the Westside of KC. She graduated from Westport High School on June 6, 1941. June married Harold Dunkak on September 28, 1946. During the war, while Harold was fighting in Europe, June worked at the Bendix munitions plant. After the war they lived in the northern part of KC and built several homes together, their favorite being at Weatherby Lake. They enjoyed almost 69 years of marriage before Harold passed away on June 13, 2015. June and Harold enjoyed traveling thru Europe. They always said go while you can and lived up to that motto, taking over 24 trips to Europe. June was a lively vivacious person who was always looking on the bright side of life. She was always quick with a slightly risqué joke and ready for a happy hour whenever anyone called. She learned to play the piano by ear and after hearing a new song a few times could recreate it on the piano. June will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends from all over Kansas City.
