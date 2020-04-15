Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Dunkak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Dunkak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Dunkak Obituary
Lillian Dunkak Lillian Dunkak, 96 of Kansas City, MO passed away April 10, 2020 at Anthology on the Plaza from heart failure. Lillian "June" Dunkak was born Lillian June Boice on June 9, 1923. When she was born, her father stated that she was as pretty as a Lily in June, thus the name. June grew up on the Westside of KC. She graduated from Westport High School on June 6, 1941. June married Harold Dunkak on September 28, 1946. During the war, while Harold was fighting in Europe, June worked at the Bendix munitions plant. After the war they lived in the northern part of KC and built several homes together, their favorite being at Weatherby Lake. They enjoyed almost 69 years of marriage before Harold passed away on June 13, 2015. June and Harold enjoyed traveling thru Europe. They always said go while you can and lived up to that motto, taking over 24 trips to Europe. June was a lively vivacious person who was always looking on the bright side of life. She was always quick with a slightly risqué joke and ready for a happy hour whenever anyone called. She learned to play the piano by ear and after hearing a new song a few times could recreate it on the piano. June will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends from all over Kansas City.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -