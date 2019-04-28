Lillian Hankins Lillian Eudine Hankins, 85, Raymore passed away on April 24, 19. Lillian was born on the Fourth of July, 1933 to Fred L. Upp Sr. and Ethel A. (Brown) Upp in Kansas City, MO. Lillian loved playing the piano and violin and was frequently found directing church choirs. Lillian was also an accomplished artist in several mediums. Lillian married Lee Hankins on July 25, 1951 and remained forever in love with him. Lillian worked by giving piano lessons in the home and later worked for several years at John Knox Village in Administration. Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Fred Upp Jr. and Richard Upp, and her son, Jim Hankins. Lillian is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. Lee Hankins, of the home, son, Rev. Raymond L. Hankins (Angela), of Independence, son, Ron Hankins (Lori), of Blue Springs, brothers Raymond H. Upp (Olivia), Dennis Upp (Christine), sister, Ethelyn Hartman, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be Mon, Apr 29, 19 at 10:00 at Raymore Christian Church, Raymore, Missouri with the service beginning at 11:00. Burial will be in the Blue Springs Cemetery. Memorial donations in Lillian's name in lieu of flowers may be made to the Fellowship of John at Foxwood Springs, Raymore, MO.



