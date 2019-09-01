Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Lillian May Witt

Lillian May Witt Obituary
Lillian May Witt Lillian May Witt of Kansas City, MO, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Kansas City. Visitation and funeral services will be September 6 at 9 and 10 am at Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri 64113. Burial will take place immediately following services at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens at 11200 Metcalf Ave., in Overland Park, KS. Lillian was born July 18, 1928 in St. Joseph, MO to Lillian Ethel (Druce) Witt and James Mitchell Witt. After graduating as Valedictorian from Easton High School in 1946, Lillian attended Northwest Missouri State University at Maryville, MO where she received a BS in Elementary Education. She later earned a master's degree in Kansas City. She taught kindergarten in St. Joseph and the greater Kansas City area for 34 years. She was also an active member of Country Club Christian Church. Lillian was generous with her time and her gifts and volunteered at numerous organizations in the Kansas City area. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Ernest Witt, and brother-in-law, Louis E. Kurz, and she is survived by her sister, Naomi L. Kurz of Leawood, KS, sister-in-law, Doris Witt of Kansas City, MO, and five nieces and a nephew of Kansas City, MO and Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in honor of Lillian and her life of faith and good works can be made to Guadalupe Centers, 1015 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO 64108 or Country Club Christian Church Children's Ministry. Visit www.mtmoriah.net for more information about Lillian Witt and upcoming services.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019
