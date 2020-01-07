Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Lillian Opal Waskovsky

Lillian Opal Waskovsky Obituary
Lillian Opal Waskovsky Lillian Opal Waskovsky, 85, Kansas City North, passed away peacefully January 3, 2020 to health complications. Please join us celebrating her wonderful life on Tuesday, January 7th from 6-8 PM, at McGilley Antioch Chapel. Lillian's most sound advice was "keep joy in your heart and you'll never see pain." Your wisdom and presence will be missed. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 7, 2020
