Lillian Sophie Louise (Willenburg) EngelbrechtNovember 1, 2020Effingham, Illinois - Lillian Sophie Louise (Willenburg) Engelbrecht, 102, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Kansas City, KS, entered her eternal rest with Jesus at 12:48 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Evergreen Nursing and Rehab, Effingham, IL.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 in Faith Lutheran Church, Shumway, IL with Rev. Steven Becker officiating. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. Graveside services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Strasburg, IL is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to Lutheran High School East, Cleveland, OH, Concordia University Nebraska, Seward, or Lutheran Hour Ministries, St. Louis, MO and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.Lillian was born on June 21, 1918 in Edwardsville, IL, the daughter of Joseph L. and Minnie E. Schaake Willenburg. Lillian received her Chiropractic Degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College, Kansas City, MO. She worked in cleaning shops in the Kansas City area. Lillian was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Shumway, IL. She was married to Karl A. Engelbrecht on February 14, 1948. He preceded her in death September 23, 2012.She is survived by son, John Engelbrecht of Tyler, TX; daughter, Esther Becker and husband Rev. Steven of Effingham, IL; daughter-in-law, Becky Engelbrecht, Jefferson City, MO; and two grandsons, Jonathan Becker of Effingham, IL and Jason (Jennifer) Becker of North Olmstead, OH.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Karl; brothers Warren, Marvin, Edwin, and Roland Willenburg, and sister, Josephine Engelbrecht.Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com