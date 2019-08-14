Kansas City Star Obituaries
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Lily Mormino
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:15 AM - 11:00 AM
4737 N. Cleveland
Kansas City, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church
Lily Mormino


1922 - 2019
Lily Mormino Lily Emanuela Gregoria Filippone Mormino, passed away August 12, 2019, at the age of 97. Lily was born February 9, 1922, in Vizzini, Cefalu, Sicily, to the late Joseph and Maria (Grazia) Filippone. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Mormino, in 1995. Survivors include her daughters, Rose Provenza (Leo) and Grace Jordon (Walter); son, Vince Mormino (Grace); along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 9:15 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church, 4737 N. Cleveland, Kansas City, MO 64117. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers: Ryan Rhoads, Gabriel Rhoads, Malcom Brancato, Sam LaSala, Leo LaSala, John Mormino. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019
