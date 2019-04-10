|
Linda A. Holtke Linda A. Holtke, 79, of Overland Park, KS passed away at Villa St. Francis, on March 25, 2019. Born and raised in Winfield, KS. She was a graduate of Cottey College and Oklahoma State University. She taught elementary school in Topeka and Winfield. She married John Holtke in 1963. Years later they settled in Overland Park, where Linda resumed her career in education as a para professional and later a library aide at Mill Creek, until retirement in 2012. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John of 51 years. She is survived by their children, Shannon Speckman (Scott), grandsons Spencer and Nicholas, John Holtke, grandsons Alec and Bailey, sister Susie Light (Steve), brother Phil Jarvis (Mary) and family. Graveside services at Highland Cemetary, Winfield, to be held at later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Johnson County Meals on Wheels.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019