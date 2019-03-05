Linda Ann Loudis Linda Ann Loudis, 64, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 2nd, 2019. Linda was born in Oroville, California on July 7, 1954, a daughter of the late Leah (Waite) and Robert Lowthian. On September 13, 1975, Linda married Tom Loudis. She and her husband Tom started Paragon Business Forms, Salina, in 1994. Survivors include her husband, Tom of the home; daughter, Jennifer Loudis and Jason Davis, of Kansas City, Missouri; son, Thomas Jay Loudis, of Frisco, Colorado; and brother, Gregory and Sue Lowthian, of Jacksonville, Florida; Loudis families; Tony and Vanessa Loudis, Ted and Teresa Loudis, Tim and Liz Loudis, all of Springfield, Missouri, Todd Loudis and Tandee Baldridge Brown of Joplin, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews. At the family's request there will be no visitation as cremation has been chosen. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Salina Country Club, Salina. Memorial contributions may be made to Salina AM Ambucs or , in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401. For more information or to send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.

