Linda Anne Weeks Linda Anne Weeks, affectionately known as "Linn", and "Winnie" to her four grand children, passed away May 6th, 2019 in Overland Park, KS. Linn was born August 23, 1947 in St. Louis MO to Richard and June Dawson. She fulfilled her love of travel and adventure in her years working as a flight attendant for TWA, and later, Hardin Stockton and Maritz Travel Company. Linn's children were the great joys of her life. She raised them all in an abundance of affection, with tremendous heart and humor, passing on her irrepressible love of life. Linn loved horse back riding, her Summers at Gull Lake with family and friends, and her long winter visits in Costa Rica to live with her daughter. She loved helping others and tended her friendships, which included her beloved rescue dog, Poco, with care. She spread laughter and light to all who knew her. Linn is survived by her son, Cooper Weeks, his wife, Nancy, and their children John Cooper and Lyla Elizabeth, daughter Mercedes Chastain, her husband, Chuck, and their children, Kai Michael and Clara Linn. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to these organizations that Linn felt were important and special: Please remember our dear Linn Weeks by planting rainforest trees in her honor in Costa Rica. Linn enjoyed a special relationship and fondness for giving back to the local community with Community Carbon Trees You can donate through their website http://communitycarbontrees.org/plant-a-tree/. Follow the check out process and please list Linn Weeks as the beneficiary and testimonial! Feel free to post a picture! Your trees will be maintained by local community with fair pay for long term giving back to future generations. You can also zelle transfer to [email protected] noting Linn Weeks in details. Or wire funds directly to following bank Code international: 019462, Swift, BNCRCRSJ Name Asociacion Ecologica Comunidad deArboles para Carbono, #account 100-01-064-001363-2, Client #15106410013639 Thank you so much! We will be growing a new rainforest with our memorial trees for Linn all together on a waterfall farm being reforested in Costa Rica called Eco Chontales. Pictures of growing trees and gps points are found on the communitycarbontrees.org website in the planting gallery. Please consider donating to the Babinski Foundation which is a no kill animal rescue facility in Pequot Lakes, MN. Linn believed in helping animals of all kinds and volunteered her time here. https://www.babinskifoundation.org/

