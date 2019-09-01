|
|
Linda Carol Estes Linda Carol Estes, 79, of Shawnee, KS passed away on Aug. 26, 2019. Visitation will be Wed. Sept. 4th 2019 from 4 to 5 pm, followed by a 5 pm funeral service at the Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203. Linda was born June 6th 1940 in Springfield, MO to John and Lillian North. She is survived by her sister Susan; brother's Barry and Tyler; daughter Carol of Shawnee, KS; son Charles and wife Sherry Townsend of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren Nicole, Trevor, Tara and Tyler; great grandchildren Lilly, Lake, Zoey, Finn and MaKenzie. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019