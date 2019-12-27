|
Linda Carol Noland Linda Carol Hudlemeyer Noland, 71, of Kearney, MO, was called to be with our Lord on Christmas day, December 25, 2019. She was born April 4, 1948, in Clay County, MO, to Fred and Peggy (Isenhour) Hudlemeyer. In her early years, Linda attended Carroll School, a one-room country schoolhouse, where Mrs. Helen Flassing taught her many thingsincluding phonics, which instilled in Linda a love for reading. After fifth grade, she attended school in Liberty, MO, graduating from Liberty High School in 1966. In July of 1966, Linda married Charles Bengtson in Würzburg, Germany, where he was stationed in the Armed Forces. Their marriage was blessed with two children: Jeffery Lane and Robin Renee. In her working life, Linda held a variety of jobsfrom her first venture as a car hop at A&W Liberty at the age of 13 to a number of positions in the food service industry, primarily as a waitress extraordinaire. For many years, she served as the office coordinator in the OB-GYN office of Daniel Triplett, M.D. Linda married William "Red" Noland on January 1, 1996, and moved to California where he worked. They lived throughout the West and Southwest until moving back to Missouri in 2014. Linda was an excellent cook and baking was her specialty. Some of her standouts were banana bread, caramel popcorn balls, and her famous yeast "Linda" rolls. She had a heart of gold, loved Jesus, and was a true blessing to her family, friends, and even to strangers she often encountered. Always fun-loving, Linda was a kid-at-heart and the happiest when she was spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Left to cherish her memory are husband, William Noland; son, Jeff Bengtson of Liberty, MO; son-in-law, Todd Shanks of Chillicothe, MO; step-daughter, Becky (Bryan) Black of Kearney, MO; grandchildren: Cole (Janel) Bengtson, Clayton Shanks, Garrett and Tucker Black; two great-grandchildren, and sister, Marsha (Bill) Raisch and their family of Des Moines, IA. She was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter Robin, her parents and grandparents, and her beloved Aunt (Aunt Bob) Doralou and Uncle John Samuels. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm on Sunday, December 29, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Missouri City Cemetery Association, c/o Brenda McCoy, 8812 Stillhouse Road, Liberty, MO 64068. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 27, 2019