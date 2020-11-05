1/
Linda Draves
1948 - 2020
Linda Draves
August 29, 1948 - November 3, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Linda Loraine Draves, 72, of Kansas City, KS passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born August 29, 1948 in Coffeyville, KS, the daughter of George and Mildred Richards. Linda loved her family. She was happiest spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could often find her reading her bible and growing her large faith in the Lord. Linda is preceded in death by the love of her life, Daniel Draves; her parents George and Mildred Richards; and siblings, John Richards, Frances Gallagher, Louella King, and Earl Richards. She is survived by five children, Thomas Reese (Julia), Tammy Reese, Lori Franke (Paul), Jason Draves, and Darcy Draves (Julie); step children, Daniel Draves Jr. and Michelle Salamanca; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Jackie Rowe, Harold Richards, E. Franklin Richards, Dennis Richards, and Inez West; her beloved dog Storm; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a visitation from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at the Maple Hill Funeral Home with a graveside service beginning at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Maple Hill Cemetery. The family asks all in attendance to wear a mask.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
NOV
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
