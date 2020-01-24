|
Linda Gray Linda Gray 62 passed away peacefully at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, MO surrounded by family on January 15 th , 2020 was born May 15 th 1957 in New Madrid, MO to the union of Evelene Brown-Gray, father John Gaddy whom preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish in her fond memories her devoted soulmate Terrance Morris, two sons Terrance Morris, Jr. and Earl Morris; one granddaughter Taesha Morris; six sisters Deloris Gray, Kansas City, MO, Barbara Ann Gray, Kansas City, MO, Evelyn (James) Byrd, Aurora, IL, Mary (David) Gatson, Aurora, CO, Ruthie (Lance) Cushinberry, Fort Wayne, IN, Gloria Ann Johnson, Fayetteville, NC; seven brothers Darnell (Charlotte) Gray, Kansas City, MO, John Gaddy Jr., New Madrid, MO, Thomas (Ollie) Gaddy, Goodyear, AZ , Carl (Betty) Gaddy, Oswego, IL, James Pat (Cynthia) Gaddy, Cape Girardeau, MO, Bruce (Vanessa) Gaddy, Aurora, IL, and Allen Johnson, Fort Wayne, IN. Service will be held Saturday, Jan 25, 2020, Visitation: 9:00-10:00 AM. Funeral service 10:00 AM Ebenezer MBC, 8640 Sni-A-Bar / KCMO. Interment: XII Gates Mem Gardens. Professional Services entrusted to the ELITE Funeral Chapel 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64134. tel: 816.765.0141.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 24, 2020