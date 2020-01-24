Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elite Funeral Home
11525 Blue Ridge Extension, Suite 1
Kansas City, MO 64141
816-765-0141
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ebenezer MBC
8640 Sni-A-Bar
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Ebenezer MBC
8640 Sni-A-Bar
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Gray Obituary
Linda Gray Linda Gray 62 passed away peacefully at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, MO surrounded by family on January 15 th , 2020 was born May 15 th 1957 in New Madrid, MO to the union of Evelene Brown-Gray, father John Gaddy whom preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish in her fond memories her devoted soulmate Terrance Morris, two sons Terrance Morris, Jr. and Earl Morris; one granddaughter Taesha Morris; six sisters Deloris Gray, Kansas City, MO, Barbara Ann Gray, Kansas City, MO, Evelyn (James) Byrd, Aurora, IL, Mary (David) Gatson, Aurora, CO, Ruthie (Lance) Cushinberry, Fort Wayne, IN, Gloria Ann Johnson, Fayetteville, NC; seven brothers Darnell (Charlotte) Gray, Kansas City, MO, John Gaddy Jr., New Madrid, MO, Thomas (Ollie) Gaddy, Goodyear, AZ , Carl (Betty) Gaddy, Oswego, IL, James Pat (Cynthia) Gaddy, Cape Girardeau, MO, Bruce (Vanessa) Gaddy, Aurora, IL, and Allen Johnson, Fort Wayne, IN. Service will be held Saturday, Jan 25, 2020, Visitation: 9:00-10:00 AM. Funeral service 10:00 AM Ebenezer MBC, 8640 Sni-A-Bar / KCMO. Interment: XII Gates Mem Gardens. Professional Services entrusted to the ELITE Funeral Chapel 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64134. tel: 816.765.0141.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -